Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Airlines to launch first scheduled commercial flight to Bangkok in July, fleet expansion plans on hold amid Covid border measures

  • Chief Algernon Yau tells Post carrier ‘cannot wait too long’ to get planes up in the sky
  • Fledgling airline was set up in the middle of pandemic and has faced delays and hiring challenges, but ‘remains healthy’ with financial backing from tycoon Bill Wong

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 6:57pm, 15 Jun, 2022

Tycoon Bill Wong (left), chairman of Greater Bay Airlines and chief executive Algernon Yau. Photo: Jelly Tse
