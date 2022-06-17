A sunset view from the former Kai Tak airport runway. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong Town Planning Board rejects proposal to switch 2 prime sites at former Kai Tak airport from commercial to housing use
- Keeping commercial plots will be good for city’s long-term economic development, some board members say
- Government last year said five commercial sites at Kai Tak would be turned over for private housing to produce 6,000 flats
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A sunset view from the former Kai Tak airport runway. Photo: Martin Chan