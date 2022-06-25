Travellers at Hong Kong International Airport wait to be transported to their quarantine facilities. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Business chambers in Hong Kong urge Beijing’s liaison office to help push for removal of Covid-19 quarantine measures to revive ailing economy

  • Liaison office held series of closed-door individual meetings with city’s major foreign business chambers to ‘directly’ gauge their views on issues, sources say
  • Business community expresses ‘valid and frank opinions’ about how quarantine rules are undermining Hong Kong’s financial hub status

Cannix YauWilliam ZhengDenise Tsang
Updated: 9:00pm, 25 Jun, 2022

