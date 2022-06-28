Global airlines want to get back to Hong Kong but it is becoming harder for the city to regain its status as an aviation hub with each passing day amid Covid-19 restrictions and some carriers have “abandoned plans”, the head of an industry body has warned. Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), told the Post on the sidelines of a meeting of more than 100 airline executives in Doha last week that with “every day that passes, it becomes more difficult for Hong Kong” to regain its global status. “To be honest, I think for some airlines, they have abandoned plans to regain their Hong Kong network for the moment, because of the scope to recover other markets first,” Walsh said. But he added that every airline he had spoken to that served Hong Kong wanted to get back to the city. The city has slowly eased its tough travel restrictions in recent months, but has stuck to mandatory hotel quarantine of seven days for travellers upon arrival and adjusted its flight suspension mechanism for airlines that bring in infected people. Other Asian countries have gradually reopened to visitors, such as Thailand, which will no longer require arrivals to fill in a web-based form known as a “Thailand Pass” from July 1. Travellers will instead need to present a vaccination certificate or proof of a negative coronavirus test result to enter the country. Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam are among other countries in Asia which have opened to tourists. In interviews with the Post , airline executives struck a more hopeful tone, with Emirates chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim saying Hong Kong remained an important market for the Dubai-based carrier and Finnair CEO Topi Manner noting he was seeing “green shoots of opening”. No relief from sky-high airfares while oil prices soar, trade body warns Before the pandemic, Emirates flew four flights a day between Hong Kong and Dubai, but is now operating just one via Bangkok, with no plans to add more. Operating a service to Hong Kong has not been without challenges for the airline. About 10 per cent of flight route bans this year have been handed to Emirates, with 10 out of 94 in total. Helsinki-based Finnair has been handed two flight route bans this year. Foreign aircrew who lay over in Hong Kong must take rapid antigen tests before their flight and on arrival in the city, and are then taken to a hotel to self-isolate in their rooms until they fly out, and are not allowed into the community. Emirates operates a service from Dubai to Hong Kong via Bangkok with a separate crew flying from the Thai capital to the city and back. Kazim said it was to avoid the flight crew having to layover in Hong Kong, with Emirates having no plans to fly directly from the city to Dubai in the short term. “Once things get back to normal in terms of the protocols and restrictions, for sure, this is something that we need to look forward to and inject more capacity, because demand is big,” Kazim said, adding that Emirates’ flights out of Hong Kong were full. Travel disruption to spill into first quarter of 2023, head of IATA warns Kazim said that if Hong Kong were to lift its quarantine restrictions it would take up to six months to increase flights, because of crew shortages and resources being directed to destinations such as Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia where demand was spiking. “I’m sure the government will take the right decision to back up with what is needed to be done. As soon as possible,” Kazim said. Meanwhile, Finnair, which had operated two flights a day from Hong Kong to Helsinki in 2019, planned one a week from July. The airline stopped flying to Hong Kong between March and May, with Manner noting that the city’s travel restrictions had become “very cumbersome”. However, the CEO said “in the long run” Hong Kong was an important connector between Europe and China, the rest of Asia and Australia. How Cathay Pacific is readying for take-off in the post-pandemic era The carrier currently flies to Singapore daily, with Manner saying the city’s airport acted as an important gateway between Australia and Europe, with “significant” traffic flows. Hubs such as Singapore, which handled 2.4 million passengers in May compared with 170,000 at Hong Kong International Airport, were getting a head start on the city. “So the message to Hong Kong would be that Hong Kong also needs to open up in order to prevail in its position as a major hub in Asia,” Manner said.