Mainland firms and professionals have a growing influence across a wide spectrum of Hong Kong society. Photo: Felix Wong
25 years after handover, mainland firms’ presence in Hong Kong grows exponentially and professionals who call city home say ‘the longer you stay here, the more you fancy it’
- Over past 25 years, many ‘Hong Kong drifters’ have been part of the city’s rapidly growing presence of mainland enterprises as well as joining ranks of international firms
- While 1,370 mainland firms account for only 53 per cent of listed companies in city, Corporate China makes up 78 per cent of the HK$37.9 trillion of market capitalisation
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Mainland firms and professionals have a growing influence across a wide spectrum of Hong Kong society. Photo: Felix Wong