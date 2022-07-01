President Xi Jinping (right), accompanied by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, is briefed by Secretary for Innovation and Technology Alfred Sit on Hong Kong’s I&T strengths. Photo: Handout
President Xi Jinping (right), accompanied by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, is briefed by Secretary for Innovation and Technology Alfred Sit on Hong Kong’s I&T strengths. Photo: Handout
‘Monumental’ call: Hong Kong can be China’s international I&T hub, Xi Jinping says on visit to city’s Science Park

  • Xi makes statement to a group of scientists and R&D talent on visit to Science Park, the city’s largest research and development base, source says
  • Lawmaker says Xi’s visit to park highlighted the country’s strong support for Hong Kong to develop itself into an innovation and technology hub, providing a ‘shot in the arm’

Cannix Yau
Updated: 1:08am, 1 Jul, 2022

