Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to the Science Park, accompanied by former Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to the Science Park, accompanied by former Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong should fill tech void in China, push for removal of curbs on start-ups in bid to become country’s international I&T hub, industry players urge

  • Hong Kong can focus on high value-added technologies, attract talent to city and fill chip-making void on the mainland, says one industry expert
  • Professor Dennis Lo of Chinese University says hurdles such as data access and extending validity of Hong Kong’s patents to mainland need to be resolved

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 11:02pm, 1 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to the Science Park, accompanied by former Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to the Science Park, accompanied by former Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE