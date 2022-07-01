Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to the Science Park, accompanied by former Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong should fill tech void in China, push for removal of curbs on start-ups in bid to become country’s international I&T hub, industry players urge
- Hong Kong can focus on high value-added technologies, attract talent to city and fill chip-making void on the mainland, says one industry expert
- Professor Dennis Lo of Chinese University says hurdles such as data access and extending validity of Hong Kong’s patents to mainland need to be resolved
Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to the Science Park, accompanied by former Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. Photo: Xinhua