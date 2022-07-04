More than 100 employees of a restaurant operator in Hong Kong are owed over HK$5 million (US$637,260) in unpaid salaries and other contributions after it abruptly closed down and its owner disappeared over the weekend, a union leader has said. Chiu Kwun-chung, labour affairs committee of the Eating Establishment Employees General Union, on Monday said more than 70 of the affected staff of Asia Catering (Holding) Limited had reached out for help and many were confused about matters concerning their Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF). Asia Catering operated nine restaurants under three brands of Ma La Niang Zi, Mee Lemongrass and Kokonoi Sushi. Most of the employees showed up at the union’s meeting on Monday, with Labour Department staff helping them fill out claim forms on site, Chiu said. “Employees from the same restaurant were having different MPF trustees. A janitor who worked for nine years had five MPF trustees during her employment. It is just chaotic to figure out which trustees they were paying to,” Chiu said, adding the situation was complicated and “unusual” as an employee usually had one MPF trustee to which contributions were made. “For most of the affected employees, the owner failed to pay the employer’s [MPF] contribution and took money from the employees but did not pay for their portion, ranging from months to a year.” According to the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA) website, an employer who has made mandatory contributions of 5 per cent of the employee’s relevant income but failed to make such payments to MPF trustees can be subject to a maximum penalty of a HK$450,000 fine and four years’ imprisonment. Hong Kong restaurants close as support comes ‘too little, too late’ Leung Fai, a chef of Ma La Niang Zi, said his supervisor informed him last Thursday that he did not have to come to work on Friday. “He told me I didn’t need to come to work the next day. The boss has gone missing,” Leung said. The 63-year old chef revealed that he was owed a month’s salary of HK$35,000 and that the employer had not paid mandatory contributions to the MPF trustees. “I found this situation ridiculous. I am just an ordinary kitchen guy who cooks for a living and provides for my family. How could [the employer] take my hard-earned money from me? But now the more pressing thing is, I have to find a job,” he said. Hong Kong restaurant operators downsize operations to beat Covid-19 slump Ray Chui Man-wai, chairman of industry group Institute of Dining Professionals, said he was shocked to learn of the group’s closure as the owner of Asia Catering was very experienced, having been in the industry for more than two decades. “The way the owner handled the closure was not ideal at all. Our industry has experienced five waves of the coronavirus pandemic with some restrictions on operations,” he said. “Although the government has provided support, the recovery is limited by the economic environment, and consumption power is still pretty low.” Chui said he believed the Asia Catering incident was an isolated one and would not have an immediate impact on the industry. The Post has reached out to the Labour Department and the MPFA for comment.