About 200,000 limited offers on local brands, luxuries, seafood and health and beauty products will be up for grabs this month and the next as part of efforts to boost Hong Kong’s sagging economy. The Hong Kong Tourism Board will launch the limited offers from about 200 retailers and brands from July 14, according to its spokeswoman. Consumers can enjoy discounts of up to 75 per cent on certain products during the campaign in July and August. One of the offers also includes a 30 per cent discount for a full-day ticket to Ocean Park resort. Hong Kong property developer first to offer up goodies to e-voucher shoppers “The programme is supporting the 25th anniversary of [the city’s return to Chinese rule]. We hope this can help the local economy and provide offers for more Hong Kong residents to enjoy,” the spokeswoman on Monday said, adding the board would subsidise about HK$30 million (US$3.8 million) worth of offers. Disbursement will be in four batches, starting from July 14, with the last round issued on August 25. The offers will be updated every two weeks. Interested parties can register for an account with their mobile phone number on the Discover Hong Kong website. Each number can only be registered once. Applicants can then view the perks on the site and can register up to three offers at a time on their account, which must be redeemed within 30 days from the registration date. The offers must be claimed before registering for new ones, which are disbursed on a first come, first served basis. There are no limits to the number of offers that can be received during the campaign. Applicants can only use each offer once. Hong Kong’s economy shrank by 4 per cent during the first quarter of 2022, worse than previously expected by analysts, as businesses were hammered by the city’s fifth coronavirus wave and a fresh outbreak across the border in mainland China. The government will hand out a second batch of HK$5,000 in consumption vouchers from August 7 after the first round of the same amount was distributed in April. The scheme was first introduced last year in a bid to increase local spending.