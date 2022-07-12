Public transport operators Citybus and New World First Bus are to be merged into a single company as part of a 10-year franchise renewal by the Hong Kong government announced on Tuesday. The merged franchise, to be called Citybus Ltd, was designed to throw a lifeline to the two loss-making firms. But a transport workers’ union warned the merger would reduce competition and failed to tackle underlying management problems in the two companies. A government spokesman said the two firms operated some overlapping services. He explained the decision to allow a merger of the two franchises would enable the city to continue to fine tune its bus network and allow the owner of the combined service to deploy its resources more flexibly. “The merger exercise will not come with any changes of fares for all existing routes. Also, Citybus Ltd – Franchise for the Urban and New Territories bus network – will strive to enhance bus service reliability and further improve its lost trip situation,” the spokesman promised. New owner of Hong Kong’s Citybus, New World First Bus weighing merger The sole operator would be allowed to commence operations after the franchises for Citybus and New World First Bus end on July 1 next year. Citybus and New World First Bus account for 30 per cent of the city’s bus operations and between them run a 1,700-strong fleet covering more than 300 routes. Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) at present is the largest of the five franchises operating in the city and runs 424 routes in Kowloon and New Territories as well as some cross-harbour services. KMB also had the franchise for its airport bus routes extended by another decade to 2033. Citybus and New World Bus, which focus on Hong Kong Island and cross-harbour routes, are second and third respectively for route coverage. Consortium buys Citybus, New World First Bus for HK$3.2 billion The two companies were taken over by private equity fund Templewater Bravo for HK$3.2 billion (US$407 million) in 2020. But the two firms have suffered massive losses of HK$25 million a month over the course of the pandemic. The two had recorded losses of more than HK$260 million by the end of last year. Bravo injected HK$337 million into the two companies, laid off staff and realigned a third of its routes on Hong Kong Island last year to cut costs. The government last March allowed the bus firms to raise fares by almost 12 per cent in two phases. Lam Kam-piu, chairman of the New World First Bus Company staff union, opposed the merger and launched an attack on Bravo’s management. Lam said he was worried that the merger would reduce competition among franchised bus operators as only two major bus companies would remain which would leave no competition on Hong Kong Island. He highlighted the need for competition to prevent a monopoly and keep services competitive. “The government has a responsibility to act as a gatekeeper in this situation,” Lam said. Lam insisted Bravo was unfit to remain in charge of the two bus companies and accused Bravo of management ineptitude over the pandemic as well as incompatibility between its company culture and front line needs. He said Bravo management staff required buses to be fully loaded before departure. “I have raised this in meetings – how is it possible to reach 100 per cent passenger load? Lam asked. “To be honest, I wouldn’t want the bus to be full in the pandemic, if someone is infected, the entire bus could be infected,” he said. “I understand that fewer buses meant less resources being used, but the intention of the merger was better deployment of resources. The government needs to consider the point of franchising, which is to avoid a monopoly.” Lam also highlighted Bravo’s employment and manpower policy, where employees’ benefits were said to have been cut. He said that New World First Bus could not afford further lay-offs as only around 90 employees were left after recent hiring rounds had failed to recruit an adequate number of drivers as more left the company. “We now rely on retirees and part-time drivers to keep the service going. Even after the merger, there would not be enough manpower for reallocation,” Lam claimed. “Our working hours have been axed since the pandemic began. To be frank, we rely on compensation besides our base salary,” he said. “Management claimed it’s all because of the pandemic, but all they have been doing was exploiting us, by reducing services and even cutting our rest time.” Lam said New World Bus employees were not opposed to a merger deal, but wanted a financially healthy company to run the business so it could shoulder losses.