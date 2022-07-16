New World First Bus and Citybus focus on Hong Kong Island and cross-harbour routes. Photo: Dickson Lee
New World First Bus and Citybus focus on Hong Kong Island and cross-harbour routes. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

New World First Bus fans vow to take photos and many rides before colours change to Citybus’ yellow and red following merger

  • Companies’ owner hopes bringing the operations together will reduce overlapping routes and cut costs
  • Enthusiasts will miss the green, orange and white buses that took them to school every morning

Angel Woo

Updated: 2:30pm, 16 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
New World First Bus and Citybus focus on Hong Kong Island and cross-harbour routes. Photo: Dickson Lee
New World First Bus and Citybus focus on Hong Kong Island and cross-harbour routes. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE