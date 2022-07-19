Hong Kong’s jobless rate eased to 4.7 per cent for the April-to-June period amid an improved Covid-19 pandemic situation and the gradual relaxation of social-distancing measures, according to the latest figures from the Census and Statistics Department. Released on Tuesday, the data showed the most recent rolling three-month figure decreased from 5.1 per cent in the March-to-May period. The latest figure was also the lowest since the department recorded a jobless rate of 4.5 per cent from December 2021 to February 2022. Responding to the data, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said: “The labour market improved in April to June 2022 amid the moderating local epidemic situation in general and the gradual relaxation of social-distancing measures. “The Consumption Voucher Scheme and the 2022 Employment Support Scheme have also helped.” The figures by the department also showed that the city’s underemployment rate for the same period decreased to 3 per cent from 3.5 per cent during the previous three-month span ending in May. The number of people in employment between April and June also increased by about 17,800 to more than 3.57 million from March to May, while the figure for joblessness fell by 12,800 to 178,600 and those in underemployment dropped by 18,800 to 111,600. In a breakdown of the data, the combined unemployment rate for tourism- and consumption-related sectors, such as retail, accommodation and food services, fell by 1.4 percentage points between April and June to 7.4 per cent from the preceding three-month period. The unemployment rate for the food services sector also experienced a sharp drop of 2.4 percentage points to 8.6 per cent between the two periods, while the figure for retail fell by 0.8 percentage points to 6.6 per cent. Covid-19 peak left many in Hong Kong’s ethnic minority groups jobless: poll “As domestic economic activities continue to revive, the labour market is likely to improve further in the near term, but the extent of improvement would depend on the local epidemic situation as well as the global and local financial conditions,” Sun said. “The various measures rolled out by the government will continue to provide support for the recovery of the local economy,” he said, adding that the community should continue working with authorities to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The government previously enacted a series of social-distancing measures from January 7, which were further tightened in February, in response to the city’s fifth coronavirus wave. The strict measures, which included curbs on businesses, have gradually eased since April as the number of virus cases at the time stabilised. Authorities also launched the first phase of a new round of the consumption voucher scheme in April to boost domestic spending and support businesses, with retail sales rising by 11.7 per cent year on year, ending a two-month decline.