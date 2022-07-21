Experts earlier said the city had been shielded from inflation because of its closed borders amid the pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong consumer price index rises by 1.5 per cent for past 6 months, overall inflation expected to ‘remain moderate in near term’

  • Inflation rate in June also rose by 1.8 per cent year on year, according to Census and Statistics Department data
  • Underlying rate of inflation for June edged up to 1.8 per cent after excluding effects of government one-off relief measures, compared with 1.7 per cent in May

Cannix Yau
Updated: 5:06pm, 21 Jul, 2022

Experts earlier said the city had been shielded from inflation because of its closed borders amid the pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
