Experts earlier said the city had been shielded from inflation because of its closed borders amid the pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong consumer price index rises by 1.5 per cent for past 6 months, overall inflation expected to ‘remain moderate in near term’
- Inflation rate in June also rose by 1.8 per cent year on year, according to Census and Statistics Department data
- Underlying rate of inflation for June edged up to 1.8 per cent after excluding effects of government one-off relief measures, compared with 1.7 per cent in May
