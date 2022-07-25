Thousands of fans of Hong Kong boy band Mirror formed snaking queues in Hung Hom on Monday night to get their identity verified and scan the “Leave Home Safe” contact-tracing app as they waited eagerly for the group’s concert to begin. The popular Canto-pop group has adopted a real-name ticketing system for its concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum – one of the city’s biggest venues for gigs – as a way to combat scalpers, although some fans had trouble accessing the ticketing platform when tickets were first released in May for public sale. As of 8pm, 15 minutes before the show was due to begin, most of the concertgoers had yet to enter the venue. Fans had to complete identity verification at separate booths before entry. The show started at 8.50pm after a 35-minute delay. Fans of band member Keung To filled a section of the street opposite the Hong Kong Coliseum, chanting the name of their favourite singer. A Keung To fan in his fifties, who gave his surname as Chung, came to the Coliseum with his wife and two friends to feel the atmosphere of the opening night. They showed a Post reporter their Mirror merchandise, including a circular pink fan designed by Chung’s friend, who ordered about 200 pieces of the item to distribute to fellow enthusiasts. Another group of fans, who wore pink T-shirts and held LED signs showing the name of band member Anson Lo Hon-ting, were seen taking photos in front of the concert venue. Mirror fans streamed into the entry area, with those holding tickets sold on a real-name basis heading to verification counters to confirm their identities. Some fans had arrived at the Coliseum earlier, anticipating extra time would be needed for the new measure of verifying one’s identity. However, many found the process smooth and faster than expected. A 47-year-old clerk, who called herself Flora Wong, and her daughter took part in a fan-chant session organised by Lo’s fan club before the concert. They arrived at Hung Hom at 5.45pm to find that they only had to queue for a few minutes to complete the verification process. “It was very smooth. I only queued for a few minutes,” Wong said. “It was so hot today, but it’s all worth it to support Anson Lo.” Wong even spent about HK$1,000 (US$127) printing banners to distribute to fellow fans and another HK$1,000 on getting two neon plaques for the concert. A Mirror fan in her 40s, who preferred to be known by her surname Wong, said she saw a fan vomit and collapse in the crowd near the entrance. “It was so hot and suffocating today, I saw those crowds at the entrance and didn’t want to join. I saw someone vomit and faint too, they had to be tended to by staff,” she said. She had arrived at the Coliseum after 7pm as she wanted to avoid the crowds. Around 30 per cent or a total of about 37,700 tickets, ranging from HK$480 to HK$1,280 (US$61 to US$163), for Mirror’s 12 shows at the Hung Hom stadium during July and August were put up for public sale under a real-name ticketing system as a way to combat scalpers. The remaining 70 per cent were sold privately by the organiser or through the concert’s sponsors. In April, some tickets were swiftly snapped up during a prioritised sale by an event sponsor. Seats at the front row were reportedly offered for HK$438,000 by a scalper. Under the system, each person could buy only two tickets at the most each time and must provide his or her full English name, which must be the same as that listed on the buyer’s identification documents. Their names would be checked upon admission. Buyers were not allowed to transfer the tickets to another person or change the tickets’ dates. Refunds at half price were allowed if the buyer could not attend. The tickets were available for sale on Urbtix on May 31, when a number of fans had complained about failing to access the purchase system or completing the purchase process even after hours of attempts.