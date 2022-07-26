The Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club is headquartered on Kellett Island in Causeway Bay. Photo: Martin Chan
Exclusive clubs took millions of Hong Kong dollars in wage subsidies designed to help cash-strapped firms during Covid fifth wave
- Hong Kong Golf Club received HK$6.9 million in total for 442 employees in May and June
- Prestigious institutions such as the Hong Kong Country Club, Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, Hong Kong Cricket Club and American Club also tapped scheme
