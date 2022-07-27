The cable fire in June left 160,000 households in Hong Kong without power and water on a warm and humid night, and CLP Power is offering HK$100 vouchers as compensation to affected residents. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong power firm CLP to offer HK$100 vouchers to blackout-hit residents, after cable fire causes worst outage in decades

  • CLP Power said the vouchers, to be disbursed in September, are ‘to show care and express gratitude for the affected customers’ understanding’
  • Lawmaker for New Territories North slams the amount as being inadequate to cover losses suffered by up to 160,000 households

Jess Ma
Updated: 10:26pm, 27 Jul, 2022

