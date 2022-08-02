Hong Kong’s June retail sales fell 1.2 per cent from a year earlier, the second monthly decline in a row, amid a recession brought on by the fifth coronavirus wave. Provisional figures released by the Census and Statistics Department on Tuesday showed sales for June totalled HK$27.7 billion (US$3.53 billion). Retail sales declined 1.6 per cent in May from a year earlier. Online retail sales for June increased 0.5 per cent year on year, reaching HK$2.3 billion to account for 8.2 per cent of the total value. Online retail growth in the first half of 2022 was 2.6 per cent. A government spokesman attributed the decline to souring desire to spend following a resurgence of local coronavirus cases and interest rate rises by central banks. “The upcoming disbursement of phase two of the consumption vouchers will help support consumption demand, but retail sales performance down the road will also be dependent on how the local epidemic evolves and how the tighter financial conditions affect consumer’s spending power and sentiment,” he said. Hong Kong’s economy shrank by 1.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the same period last year. Gross domestic product (GDP) decreased in the second quarter, and contracted by a revised 3.9 per cent year on year in the first three months. The last time Hong Kong fell into a recession, defined as a contraction of GDP for two or more successive quarters, was in 2020 during the initial phase of the pandemic. Hong Kong slips into recession as economy shrinks by 1.4 per cent in second quarter The city’s economic performance in the second quarter was worse than authorities initially expected, with the government admitting Hong Kong was no longer expected to meet its previous estimate of 1 to 2 per cent growth for 2022. The government said it would downgrade its full-year forecast on August 12, when the final GDP data was due to be made public. The government will distribute the second batch of consumption vouchers worth HK$5,000 (US$637) starting on August 7, with the latest round including people in Hong Kong eligible for permanent residency but excluding locals planning to emigrate. Stocks suffer worst week since March 2020 on poor China data, Alibaba pain The criteria expansion has pushed up the cost of the scheme by HK$1.7 billion to HK$68.1 billion. Under the scheme introduced last year, eligible residents each received vouchers worth a total of HK$5,000 in their electronic wallets during the third and fourth quarters. The government said it boosted gross domestic product by 0.7 per cent that year.