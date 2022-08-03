The second instalment of the latest round of the scheme will be released from October 1, with the amount depending on the payment platform chosen by recipients.

People who picked Octopus will get the vouchers in three instalments and those who opted for other methods will get their payments in two parts.

Advertisement

About 240,000 people were ruled ineligible in June because they were considered as having “permanently left Hong Kong” after they had applied to withdraw their Mandatory Provident Fund contributions.

Long queues formed at the consumption voucher service centre in Mong Kok last month as people lodged appeals against the ruling.

The government later backtracked and relaxed the requirements for the type of residency documents required for an appeal to include utility bills and hospital visit records.

People flood the Mong Kok temporary service centre for the consumption voucher scheme after almost a quarter of a million people were rejected because of insufficient proof they were Hong Kong residents. Photo: Yik Yeung-man.

The government said it had received about 158,000 appeals by the start of August and that 104,000 were successful.

“The registrants whose eligibility has been verified were notified by SMS and they will be also issued with the consumption voucher on August 7,” a spokesman explained.

Advertisement

The government added that, because the rest of the appeal cases were still being processed, the authorities would tell the remainder of the applicants of their decisions by SMS within six weeks.

Officials added that the issue of the first instalment of voucher payments for the final appeals cases would start on August 16 at the earliest.

Two operators – Bank of China’s BoC Pay and HSBC’s PayMe – have joined Alipay HK, Octopus, Tap & Go and WeChat Pay HK as platforms where the second batch of e-vouchers could be stored.

Advertisement

The government said it had received about 26,000 applications from people who wanted to change storage platforms.