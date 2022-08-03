Expatriate pay and benefits packages in Hong Kong were estimated at US$283,000 a year, after a “modest” rise of US$3,800. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong had the lowest growth in overall salary packages for expats in Asia last year, slips to No 8 in pay and benefits rankings
- The city slipped from fifth place in 2020, after a ‘modest’ rise of US$3,800, according to survey by human resources firm ECA International
- In Asia, Hong Kong’s overall compensation package was only higher than Myanmar’s
Expatriate pay and benefits packages in Hong Kong were estimated at US$283,000 a year, after a “modest” rise of US$3,800. Photo: Felix Wong