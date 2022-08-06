Walking past a dilapidated building in Hong Kong Island’s Fortress Hill neighbourhood two years ago, long-time resident Hwang Wai, 48, was distressed by what he saw. Most of the shops in the three-storey Fu Lee Loy Shopping Centre were empty, and a deadly silence hung over the once bustling place he used to frequent with friends as a boy. Built in 1980, it had 199 units and many used to be occupied by book publishers, grocery stores, hardware shops and traditional Chinese medicine clinics. “I witnessed the change and it was such a pity to see the mall empty,” Hwang said. “I felt I had to do something for this district, because I love this place so much.” He moved elsewhere after he grew up, but kept returning to his old neighbourhood. Around 11 years ago, he moved back and now lives there with his wife. Hwang, who closed his design company after Covid-19 hit Hong Kong, came up with an idea to revitalise the old shopping centre by turning it into a place where people who had lost their jobs in the pandemic could start their own businesses. It took him months to convince shop owners to lower their rents, and then he had to persuade those who doubted his idea. Today, some life has returned to the place, with 21 stores that have opened on the first floor, ranging from a handmade accessories shop, to a tattoo studio and a florist. "I'm overjoyed that my dream turned into reality," Hwang said. "I am glad to see the revival of the mall." Hwang said he spent half a year from April 2020 locating individual shop owners, explaining his idea, and asking if they would lower their rent to attract tenants. He targeted the 65 stores on the first floor, but by November 2020, the owners of only nine units agreed to reduce their rent by 30 to 40 per cent. Then he faced his next hurdle. “No one wanted to rent the shops at that time,” he said, adding that hardly anyone believed his idea would work. “I realised I had to be the pioneer and show this plan would work,” he said. In December 2020, he became the first to rent a unit, selling his personal collection of vintage toys, including Batman figurines from 1989 and an original Game Boy console, as well as old Hong Kong magazines, books and vinyl records. Others finally became interested and, as tenants moved in one by one, the venture attracted media attention too. Matai Kwok Ka-chung, 33, was a bar DJ since 2014 until Covid-19 struck and pandemic restrictions saw Hong Kong bars being closed for months on end. “I was quite depressed,” he recalled. “Every morning I woke up in frustration because I did not know when I could go back to work.” Then his friend Hwang suggested opening a skateboard store at the old shopping centre. A keen skateboarder since the age of 13, Kwok took part in competitions in his 20s and had a skateboard shop 10 years ago, but it closed when he and his partners chose different career paths. The low rent and special vibe of Fu Lee Loy Shopping Centre rekindled his passion, and his shop opened last December. "This mall is different from the big shopping malls where salespeople only greet you coldly," he said. "Each store here has its own uniqueness and all the shop owners are very easy-going." Aside from skateboards, he also sells T-shirts designed by Hongkongers. "I want people to have a look at what the great artists in our city can do," he said. A part-time skateboard coach, he said the shop also drew new students to his classes. "Opening this shop was a breakthrough for me during the pandemic," said Kwok. Although it was not making a lot of money, he added that he now had a stable income. Cathy Lau Ching-wan worked in advertising for more than 10 years before her company downsized during the pandemic and she found herself switching from having a full-time job to being a freelancer last year. The sudden change marked the start of a new chapter in her life when she and her partner decided to rent a unit at the Fortress Hill shopping centre. Both lovers of Hong Kong myths and ghost stories, they opened a shop last November selling stickers they designed, featuring different monsters from the city myths. “We really hope to preserve these interesting city myths and spread these stories,” said Lau, in her 30s. “We want more people to understand Hong Kong’s history and culture through these stories, which reflect people’s lives during different periods.” After more than half a year, Lau said the shop was earning just enough to cover the rent. “Even though we might not have many customers now, if we keep on doing it, I believe we will be successful one day,” she said. Hwang was confident that the place would thrive, and landlords would not raise rents any time soon. “We have a very good relationship with the owners, and they are happy to see their empty units occupied now,” he said. Hoping that more Hongkongers would start their businesses there, he added: “I am like someone who sketches the outline of a painting and I wish more people will help to fill in the colours.”