As Hong Kong weathered the social unrest in 2019 and more than two years of the coronavirus pandemic, cracks have appeared in its economic landscape, with some of the city’s old businesses, seen as heritage pillars that hold the memories of generations, buckling under pressure. They are the icons of old Hong Kong – from cha chaan tengs to traditional bakeries – that have bowed out and called it a day, marking the end of a way of life for some residents. Hong Kong’s beloved Happy Cake Shop to shut after landlord takes back premises Noting the value of such historic establishments, what they represent and how such locations bridge eras, Chinese University (CUHK) anthropology professor Sidney Cheung Chin-hung said: “They are about respect for different people ... Even though the elderly could not use smartphones or computers, it doesn’t mean they lived in an ignorant world. They had their ways of dealing with problems and made choices for themselves.” The Post takes a trip down memory lane to revisit classic food outlets that have bitten the dust over the past two years. Happy Cake Shop A stalwart on Wan Chai’s Queen’s Road East for 45 years, Happy Cake Shop was one of the few traditional bakeries in the city selling baked, retro treats reminiscent of late-20th century Hong Kong until it closed for good on August 2. Famous for its Hong Kong-style cannoli or “cream rolls” and sweet fritters, notice of its closure drew winding queues outside the establishment in its final days. Hong Kong disc jockey and singer Jan Lam shared his memories of the bakery on Facebook, where he recalled buying egg tarts from the shop, coupled with condensed milk tea from a nearby restaurant for a casting interview with award-winning playwright Candace Chong Mui-ngam. “Once upon a time, there would be an egg tart from Happy Cake Shop and condensed milk tea from Shun King restaurant. Now the good times are over and Happy is gone,” Lam lamented. Mido Cafe One of the oldest traditional cha chaan tengs in Hong Kong, Mido Cafe opened in 1950 on Temple Street in the working neighbourhood of Yau Ma Tei. Sharon Wong Wai-yee, a former member of the Antiquities Advisory Board, described Mido Cafe, crouched in an iconic post-war building next to Tin Hau temple, as a “landmark at the crossroads, straddling different landscapes”. Mido’s cuisine and architecture featured an interesting fusion of Chinese and Western styles that was emblematic of Hong Kong’s post-war development. The cafe announced its closure in July in a handwritten farewell note posted outside its premises, drawing much shock on social media. “Old establishments are [a window into] what life was like in the past, such as chatting with uncles in cha chaan tengs – this may be unthinkable now as our eating experience tends to be highly individual,” said Samuel Lai Dic-sum, a PhD researcher at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies. Lai specialises in Hong Kong’s cha chaan teng culture. Jumbo Floating Restaurant With late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun and late New World Development founder Cheng Yu-tung as co-investors in 1976, Jumbo Floating Restaurant rose to become a long-standing tourist attraction for its orientalist palace-like appearance and unique on-water dining experience. The restaurant became a symbol of Hong Kong with numerous films, both Hollywood and local, featuring its gold trims and oriental motifs. Stephen Chow Sing-chi’s comedy classic The God of Cookery and James Bond flick The Man With The Golden Gun were among the films that contributed to the iconic status of the restaurant. What happened to Hong Kong’s Jumbo Floating Restaurant? The restaurant served Cantonese cuisine with live seafood offerings, but remained more famous for its design and dining experience. While operations closed in 2020, Jumbo was dealt a blow in June when its kitchen barge capsized at Aberdeen typhoon shelter. Its eventual fate was sealed in July when it capsized amid rough seas near the Paracel Islands while being towed to a new home in Cambodia. Hoi On Cafe Standing opposite the Hong Kong-Macau ferry terminal until October last year, Hoi On Cafe was a traditional cha chaan teng with 68 years of history. The family business served retro Hong Kong treats that have become rarities in the city, such as a hot drink made with sweetened egg. It also preserved its post-war interior and close-knit way of running its business before closing down for good. Lai, who worked in Hoi On Cafe as a waiter while conducting research for his master’s thesis in social anthropology, said that the cafe was a microcosm of Hong Kong’s post-war development for managing to preserve its decades-old business amid rapid change in its surroundings. “Hoi On was not just a restaurant, but held the history of Hong Kong’s development as it witnessed 70 years of change near the Hong Kong-Macau ferry terminal – it was in the only remaining old building on the street,” Lai said. “The whole cha chaan teng industry has changed a lot as well. Old shops tend to insist on some of their traditional ways, and their network would allow them to source ingredients or produce their food in ways new chains could not replicate.” Some of Hoi On’s bright red benches are now preserved in the architecture faculty at CUHK. Hui Lau Shan Synonymous with mango desserts and glutinous rice balls, local dessert chain Hui Lau Shan retreated from the city last November when its creditors served a winding-up petition against the company. Calls for people to share their memories at the joint flooded forums and social media soon after news broke out. Many reminisced over their love of mango desserts at the joint, while more recalled youthful courtships and memories of bygone school days. “It was a childhood memory for my generation,” Lai the researcher, 27, said. “In times before Taiwanese drinks became popular in Hong Kong, Hui Lau Shan was massively popular. It was a substitute for the Taiwanese drinks market.”