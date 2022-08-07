A car worth HK$273,000 (US$35,000) and discounts on stays at five-star hotels were among millions of dollars in rewards and offers up for grabs as Hong Kong residents went out to spend after receiving the first instalment of the final round of government consumption vouchers on Sunday. In the popular Causeway Bay shopping district, some residents had already spent their e-vouchers in the morning. Patricia Foo, a 32-year-old designer from Malaysia, spent her HK$2,000 on two Apple products through AlipayHK. She was among an expanded group of 300,000 non-local residents working or studying in the city eligible for the scheme although they only get half the HK$10,000 amount Hongkongers get. Foo, who has worked in Hong Kong for the past three years, said she wished the government could have given non-local residents more perks. “We are paying the same [taxes] as everyone else, but we are not getting the same [benefits] … We also have friends who are citizens but left Hong Kong for the past three years, but they still received the full amount,” she said. What you need to know about second batch of Hong Kong consumption vouchers Developer Sun Hung Kai Properties is giving away more than HK$4 million in rewards at 12 of its major shopping malls. Customers registering their points with every HK$200 spent can enter and win lucky draw prizes such as a BYD Atto car worth HK$273,000, or electronics including an iPhone 13 Pro and iPad Air. International online travel agency trip.com has joined forces with financial services firm Mastercard to launch a mega sale from Sunday to next Friday. The deals include flash sales offering up to HK$888 discounts on five-star hotel staycation packages, such as Rosewood Hong Kong and InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong. The six e-payment service providers involved in the scheme are AlipayHK, Bank of China’s BoC Pay, HSBC’s PayMe, Tap & Go and WeChat Pay HK. Hong Kong retailers offer rewards to e-voucher shoppers ahead of roll-out A 60-year-old civil servant who gave her surname as Lee said she planned to use her vouchers on skincare products which she normally did not buy often. “Other residents may use them to buy daily necessities from the supermarket, but I will save them for things I don’t buy often and get large quantities of them, so they won’t be used up as quickly,” Lee said, adding she had collected her vouchers via Tap & Go. The payment system companies, retailers, shopping centres and travel agencies have all come up with a wide range of offers to tempt voucher holders. Users of HSBC’s PayMe can enjoy special discounts at a variety of merchants, including Starbucks, local retailer HKTVmall and travel booking platform Klook from August 22 to October 22 this year. Those spending their vouchers on small businesses can receive a HK$25 voucher. WeChat Pay HK recently announced a partnership with JLL and Kai Shing Management Services to allow users to pay property management fees directly through the app. Retail offers can also be found in-app in the “WeCoupons” section, where users can redeem coupons from various retailers for free. 2.2 million Hong Kong residents embrace digital payments under e-voucher scheme AlipayHK said it had teamed up with more than 120 merchants to provide nearly 300 different types of discounts to users this month. More than 6 million Hongkongers will be given at least HK$2,000 in the first instalment of the HK$5,000 a head giveaway. The remaining HK$3,000 will be released from October 1, with the amounts in instalments depending on the payment platform used. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po first introduced the scheme last year to boost retail sales in an economy battered by Covid-19 . He was upbeat on Sunday that the vouchers, which cost public coffers more than HK$30 billion, would revitalise the city’s faltering economy, estimating that the latest tranche would inject about HK$13 billion worth of spending power into retail and catering markets. The city’s economy contracted by 2.7 per cent in the first half of this year. “The combined rewards offered by e-payment operators, retailers and shopping malls with extra spending by consumers could create a multiplier effect for the city’s economy, which badly needs resuscitation,” he said. “This could provide a revitalisation effect.” Chan said he had bought marshmallows and popcorn to share with some residents in the morning. He noted that as of the end of June, the city’s major e-payment platforms had reported an increase of 7.1 million consumer and 130,000 merchant accounts while e-commerce sales had risen by 24 per cent in the first half of this year. Jessie Wong Hok-ling, head of the budget and tax policy unit at the Financial Secretary’s Office, said about 260,000 – or 4 per cent – of eligible residents had changed their payment service providers for the e-vouchers, but did not reveal the breakdown. How one man’s dream helped revive a dying Hong Kong shopping centre Simon Lee Siu-po, an honorary fellow of the Asia-Pacific Institute of Business at Chinese University, estimated that the latest round of e-vouchers could only boost the economy by less than 1 per cent, lower than the government’s estimate. He predicted people would keep the vouchers in reserve rather than go on a spending spree or use them to buy daily necessities. AlipayHK is operated by Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, which owns the South China Morning Post . Additional reporting by Cannix Yau and Nadia Lam