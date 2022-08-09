Inbound arrivals will quarantine for three days at a designated hotel, before undergoing a four-day medical surveillance period. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong business groups, travel industry chiefs say 3+4 quarantine scheme is right move but only full reopening will help city
- Business chambers say three-day quarantine period, four days of medical surveillance for arrivals ‘step in the right direction’, but not enough to revive Hong Kong’s economy
- Travel leaders warn sector could experience wave of business closures and bankruptcies if city fails to allow quarantine-free entry regime
