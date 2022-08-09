The shutters are down at Lin Heung Tea House on Wellington Street. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Old-time Hong Kong restaurant Lin Heung Tea House closes its doors, with landlord saying it is owed millions of dollars in rent
- Lin Heung Catering Group announces closure of Lin Heung Tea House on Wellington Street in Central and Lin Heung Tsan in Tsuen Wan
- Landlord of the Central restaurant, developer CSI Properties, says it did not receive any notification about closure
The shutters are down at Lin Heung Tea House on Wellington Street. Photo: Yik Yeung-man