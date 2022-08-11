Airfares have hit sky-high levels as the number of online searches in Hong Kong looking for flights to popular destinations such as Bangkok and Osaka jumped tenfold as pandemic regulations in the city ease. Denvy Lo, 41, head of talent acquisition at a city firm, said she struggled to find affordable flights after the Hong Kong government on Monday made travel more attractive with a cut in the hotel quarantine time for inbound travellers from seven days to three, plus four days “home medical surveillance” with limited freedom of movement. Lo, who hit her computer just after the quarantine period was cut, said she hoped to use up her air miles on a trip to Japan or London before the end of the year. But she explained that flights that allowed air miles redemption were fully booked and others were “ridiculously expensive”. “It costs HK$12,000 [US$1,529] to Narita Airport in Tokyo. Zero flights to London. It’s too ridiculous. I’ll look into other destinations or fly on a different airline,” Lo said. She highlighted that, in the past, she used to pay an average of HK$3,000 to HK$4,000 for a trip to Tokyo. Hong Kong to cut Covid quarantine for arrivals to ‘3+4’ format from Aug 12 Jebsen Travel, a long-established city travel agency, said the cheapest Cathay Pacific economy class round trip ticket from Hong Kong to London was HK$17,000 in August, 41 per cent higher than the minimum of HK$12,000 in June and July. The maximum cost of a round trip economy ticket to the British capital on the airline was HK$41,000 in June and July. Checks by the Post on Wednesday evening found economy class return tickets from Hong Kong to London on Cathay for next Tuesday, Thursday or Friday could cost as much as HK$35,000. Economy round trip tickets were cheaper for Saturday and Sunday, but were still more than HK$23,000. The price tag for Emirates flights to London via Bangkok and Dubai also increased, with the average cost of an economy class return ticket up 36 per cent to HK$13,200 in August compared around HK$9,700 in June and July. Jebsen explained there had been heavy demand and flights were full. The travel agency said the airfare for a round trip economy class ticket on Cathay from Hong Kong to New York was 10 per cent higher at a minimum of HK$13,200 in August from an average of HK$12,000 in June and July. The maximum fares for an economy class return ticket on the airline in August were HK$28,000. Statistics from analytics company Cirium showed that the average fare for flights to London from Hong Kong cost HK$7,973 excluding taxes and duties in May. The firm also found that the average fare paid in May between New York and Hong Kong was HK$10,061 without additional fees. The news came as Fanny Yeung, the executive director of the Travel Industry Council, predicted a 20 to 30 per cent increase in Hongkongers headed overseas after the quarantine policy was eased. But she repeated calls for a complete end to quarantine regulations to kick-start the travel industry. Yeung highlighted possible changes in travel patterns among Hong Kong residents and suggested people may prefer to take longer trips to “justify” the time needed for quarantine. “An interesting thing is we have seen quite a few tours to Japan in the last 20 days. The longest one I saw was planned for 45 days … maybe this is a special pattern because of the pandemic and quarantine requirements,” she said. Time to ‘get away’: Hongkongers take flight as travel bug bites Figures from international online travel agency Expedia showed that Bangkok had a 1,040 per cent increase in flight searches on their platform compared to last week, followed by Osaka with a 1,000 per cent increase. South Korea’s capital Seoul showed a near-900 per cent increase and Singapore inquiries went up by close to 500 per cent. Outbound flight searches on Expedia were up three times in the first 24 hours after the government announced the quarantine changes compared with the day before. An Expedia spokeswoman said the increase showed a strong demand for international travel from the city. Eddy Yip, the e-commerce lead for Hong Kong and Taiwan at travel site Trip.com, said outbound flights from the platform increased by 176 per cent compared to last Sunday, the day before the announcement, and Hong Kong users viewing outbound flights went up by 184 per cent. “Our first strategy is to target popular southeast Asian destinations such as Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia, as they have always been favourites for Hong Kong travellers,” Yip said. “The abundance of flights to these destinations can accommodate Hongkongers seeking to restart their travelling, especially those who may consider a short-haul journey for their first trip.” Club Med, which operates a resort chain, said it had started to promote its packages after the new quarantine rules were announced. Destinations being promoted include their resorts in Phuket, Thailand and Bali, Indonesia, an email newsletter seen by the Post revealed. Stuart de Bourgogne, the general manager of Club Med for the Hong Kong and Taiwan markets, said the firm’s website traffic increased eight times on the day the quarantine reduction was announced, levels of interest the company had not seen since February 2020. He added that the top searched destinations since Monday included Phuket, the Maldives and Japanese ski resorts. Additional reporting by Angel Woo and Chester Wong