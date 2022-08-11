Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation has posted a 77 per cent year-on-year jump in profits to HK$4.73 billion (US$603 million) for the first half of 2022, even though the fifth wave of coronavirus cases nearly derailed its business recovery. The rail giant attributed the strong showing, up from the HK$2.67 billion in profit recorded during the same period last year, to property development profits of HK$7.7 billion mainly derived from projects such as Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O. That earning, however, was partly undone by a one-off loss of HK$2.37 billion from fair value of investment properties during the same period. CEO Jacob Kam Chak-pui on Thursday said the Covid-19 pandemic inevitably impacted MTR ’s patronage. “The fifth wave of the pandemic in the first half of this year posed great challenges to Hong Kong. Despite the challenges, the corporation which has been rooted in Hong Kong for over 40 years, has endured the difficult times together with the people of Hong Kong,” he said. The extent of the hit was evident in how profits from recurrent businesses plunged 68.9 per cent to HK$284 million in the first half from the same period last year, before the HK$962 million impairment provision made in relation to the Shenzhen Metro Line 4 across the border. The rail firm managed to make a turnaround last year with profits of HK$9.55 billion, in stark contrast to its record losses in 2020 as the firm’s earnings were buoyed by a temporary lull in coronavirus infections. But the havoc wreaked by the fifth wave of the pandemic caused a dramatic drop in rail ridership in the first half of this year, while more than 2,900 employees were infected and services cut. In 2020, the MTR Corp lost money for the first time since its listing two decades ago, posting a deficit of HK$4.8 billion as it reeled from the effects of the 2019 social unrest and the economic ravages of Covid-19. MTR Corp posts HK$9.55 billion profit for last year but says tough times ahead In the first half of this year, in step with the worsening pandemic and harsh restrictions on businesses, ridership dropped 11.7 per cent year on year to 649.4 million, with the firm’s transport operations posting a loss of HK$2.77 billion, compared with a loss of HK$2.28 billion over the same period last year. Hong Kong’s MTR Corp reduces operations after logging 227 new Covid cases Earnings from commercial operations within stations dropped by 1 per cent year on year to HK$1.48 billion, due to the loss of rental revenue from the suspension of cross-boundary rail services and ongoing rental concessions granted to tenants affected by the health crisis. In a bid to contain the virus, all cross-border railway services have been suspended since January 30, 2020, and all but three of Hong Kong’s border checkpoints have been closed indefinitely. As a result, the MTR Corp’s cross-border services – including high-speed rail, intercity lines and its busy Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau routes – ground to a halt.