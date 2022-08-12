The government has downgraded its full-year forecast for Hong Kong’s economic performance from 1-2 per cent expansion to between 0.5 per cent growth and 0.5 per cent contraction on the back of a worsening external trade environment. The Census and Statistics Department confirmed on Friday that the city slipped into recession in the second quarter of this year. The city’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by a revised 1.3 per cent in the second quarter compared with the same period last year following a year-on-year decline of 3.9 per cent in the GDP in the first quarter. A recession is defined as a contraction of GDP for two or more successive quarters. The last time Hong Kong fell into recession was in 2020 during the initial phases of the pandemic. The downgrade reflected the havoc wreaked by the fifth coronavirus wave combined with the government’s “dynamic-zero” Covid-19 policy that kept the city largely closed off from the world and mainland China. It is the second time authorities have lowered their annual growth forecast in three months. Government economist Adolph Leung Wing-sing said weakened global demand and ongoing cross-boundary transport disruptions had dragged heavily on export performance in the second quarter. He noted that the markedly deteriorating external environment would weigh heavily on Hong Kong’s export performance for the remainder of the year. “Elevated inflation in advanced economies and the aggressive tightening of monetary policy by many major central banks in response will further weaken the global growth momentum, though the expected revival of the mainland economy should provide some offset,” he said. “Risk factors including the evolving pandemic and heightened geopolitical tensions warrant close attention.” Hong Kong slips into recession as economy shrinks by 1.4 per cent in second quarter Leung said the recent reduction of the hotel quarantine period as part of the government’s “3+4” plan was likely to help exports of services. The scheme, which took effect on Friday, shortens Hong Kong’s quarantine period from seven days to three, with inbound arrivals allowed to spend the remaining four days at home or in other accommodation with limited freedom of movement. Some business groups had a pessimistic view of the city’s economic recovery. One of the largest ones, the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce with about 4,000 members, slashed its 2022 economic forecast to a 0.5 per cent contraction, down from the 1.2 per cent growth it predicted in February. Chamber CEO George Leung Siu-kay said the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia and rising geopolitical tensions had fuelled global inflation, which had led the United States Federal Reserve and other central banks to aggressively raise interest rates. Hong Kong’s finance chief warns annual economic growth forecast could be cut These events have affected consumers’ spending power domestically and globally, which he warned could have dire consequences on business confidence and their willingness to invest, he said. Leung added the continued closure of Hong Kong’s border with the mainland and rest of the world was “impeding investment decisions and stifling any prospect of economic recovery”. “We need a concrete timetable to reopen Hong Kong to ensure we can continue to attract talent to the city and businesses to invest here,” he said.