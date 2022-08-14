Relaxed quarantine measures will help to boost the economy, Hong Kong’s finance minister has said, while noting the city’s growth outlook is likely to remain gloomy for the second half of the year. Paul Chan Mo-po’s comments came as the city on Sunday recorded 4,979 new Covid-19 cases, 215 of which were imported. Three more virus-related deaths were reported. The city’s Covid-19 tally stands at 1,417,022 cases, with 9,565 related fatalities. The financial secretary said the new “3+4” quarantine arrangement, under which arrivals only have to spend three days in a designated hotel instead of seven, would allow economic activity in the city to “regain vitality” and benefit inbound travellers while effectively controlling Covid-19 risks. “I noticed that the relevant arrangements have been welcomed by various groups both locally and overseas. They believe that it will reduce inconvenience for visitors to Hong Kong and have a positive effect on the economy,” he said on his blog. Chan noted the government on Friday had announced a downgrade of its full-year forecast for Hong Kong’s economic performance from 1-2 per cent expansion to between 0.5 per cent growth and 0.5 per cent contraction on the back of a worsening external trade environment. Although he said the outlook was likely to remain gloomy for the second half of 2022, given the economy had already shrank by 2.6 per cent year on year in the first six months, Chan said the situation should improve slightly for the rest of the year. “Of course, the actual situation depends on external changes and the local epidemic situation,” he said, adding that an increase in interest rates and the global economy could affect the city’s recovery. The finance minister said it was important to protect business confidence, referencing a government rent relief scheme from earlier this year as an effective measure. Introduced in Chan’s budget speech in February and passed in May, the law imposed a three-month ban on landlords from chasing tenants for overdue rent. During the grace period, landlords could not terminate tenancies, cut services or take legal action against tenants from vulnerable sectors for failing to pay rent on time. Hong Kong’s finance chief says global rate rises, recession will hurt exports The scheme was divisive among the business community at first, with landlord groups raising concerns about rental income, saying the plan could be a slippery slope as tenants might continue to evade rent liability, but some industry groups welcomed the short-term relief. While defending the scheme, Chan revealed that many retail, catering and service industry organisations had said the measure had helped them avoid immediate closure and provided timely help during the coronavirus pandemic. He added that only three applications had been received for the government’s zero-interest loan scheme for individual landlords in need. “In the face of economic difficulties, we must marshal public resources effectively after evaluating overall factors to stabilise the economy on time,” he said. “The rent deferral measure was an ‘extraordinary case’ policy in times of crisis. When the economy has moved on from an ‘extreme state’, but still faces downward pressure, we have to adjust supporting measures accordingly.”