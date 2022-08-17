Hong Kong’s jobless rate has fallen to 4.3 per cent, according to provisional figures released by the Census and Statistics Department on Wednesday. The city’s seasonally adjusted jobless figure for the latest rolling three-month period till the end of July fell 0.4 percentage points from 4.7 per cent for the April-June span to 4.3 per cent. It was also the lowest level since the city recorded a figure of 3.9 per cent for the three-month period from last November till this January. The rate was 5.1 per cent for the March-May period and 5.4 per cent for February-April. The underemployment rate also declined by 0.8 percentage points to 2.2 per cent in the May-July period, a sign the city’s job market was on the road to recovery. Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said: “Provided that the local epidemic situation remains under control, with the support from phase two of the consumption voucher scheme, domestic economic activities are expected to revive further in the coming months. “The labour market should continue to improve, although the extent of the improvement will depend on the pace of economic revival amid the tightened financial conditions. It remains vital for the community to work in unison with the government to keep the epidemic under control.” Hong Kong economy set for between 0.5 per cent growth and 0.5 per cent contraction The jobless rate for the consumption- and tourism-related sectors combined fell by 0.9 percentage points from the preceding three-month period to 6.5 per cent in May-July. The rate for most other sectors also declined, most notably for the decoration, repair and maintenance for buildings industry; transport; and the arts, entertainment and recreation sector, according to data. Total employment increased by around 21,500 to over 3.59 million in the May-July period, according to the latest figures. The number of unemployed people decreased by about 10,400 to 168,200, while the number of underemployed persons dropped from 111,600 to 84,300 during the same period. Rare AmCham seminar series to discuss ways to help Hong Kong keep global status Hong Kong’s economy improved in overall terms in the second quarter of 2022, but at a weaker-than-expected rate, with the real gross domestic product dropping by 1.3 per cent from a year earlier. The first quarter also saw a year-on-year contraction of 3.9 per cent. Weakened global demand and continued cross-boundary transport disruptions heavily dragged down export performance, according to authorities. The government cut the real economic growth forecast for the full year to between a contraction of 0.5 per cent and growth of 0.5 per cent, down from the previous prediction in May of expanding between 1 per cent and 2 per cent. In February, the government had predicted a growth of 2-3.5 per cent for 2022. To boost the economy, a new phase of consumption vouchers was rolled out this month. About 6.3 million Hong Kong residents will get the vouchers, worth at least HK$2,000 (US$255) per person in the first instalment.