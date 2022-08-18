Hong Kong has launched a new tech website aimed at monetising local research successes as part of its initiative to boost innovation, as the minister in charge called on academics and industries to use the platform to connect with investors in mainland China. Launching the Innovation Hub@HK website on Thursday, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said: “I wish everybody can make good use of our platform to introduce their research success to everyone in order to tell Hong Kong’s innovation story well.” The website launched by the Innovation and Technology Commission will showcase a collection of 360 pieces of work from six local universities and research houses, aimed to “facilitate commercialisation and technology transfer to the industry”. Sun said the website would act as a three-way bridge connecting local universities, research institutions and the industry, helping them further develop their strategy while monetising the results. He also appealed to investors on the mainland to seize the opportunity to learn more about what the city had on offer. “I hope that mainland enterprises can get a better understanding of the results of Hong Kong’s innovation through the website, thereby strengthening cooperation,” he said. The website is part of a wider scheme, InnoHK, that the government has put in place to promote the city as an innovation hub, with HK$10 billion (US$1.2 billion) allocated to the initiative in the city’s 2018 policy address. Beijing also earmarked Hong Kong as a strategic innovation hub in its 14th five-year development plan, a blueprint that sets the tone for the nation’s direction every half decade. Hong Kong leader vows to roll out talent drive in coming policy address Hong Kong has been given a place in the Greater Bay Area initiative, where it joins Macau and nine other neighbouring Chinese cities in a bid to be transformed into China’s answer to Silicon Valley in the United States. Hailing the current time as a “golden age”, Sun highlighted the country’s support by alluding to a visit paid by President Xi Jinping in July, during which he toured the Hong Kong Science Park in Sha Tin, when celebrating the city’s 25th anniversary of returning to Chinese rule. “He visited our research staff and reiterated the central government’s support for the development of Hong Kong’s innovation,” he said. Can Hong Kong become an innovation hub if border with mainland remains shut? Sun said the city’s strength derived from its reputable academics who took an interest in a wide spectrum of fields. An academic specialising in bio-robotics and engineering by trade, Sun has pledged to enhance the ecosystem of the city’s innovation sector, develop new talent, transform Hong Kong into a smart city and deepen cooperation with the mainland, since he took office in July. Commissioner for Innovation and Technology Rebecca Pun Ting-ting said she hoped to expand the current website by later incorporating results from the government’s other tech initiatives – such as Health@Inno HK, specialising in health tech, and AIR@Inno HK, focusing on artificial intelligence.