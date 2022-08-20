Hong Kong’s leader has raised the possibility of increasing the quota of residents allowed to cross the border into mainland China each day from the current 2,000, but he stressed any increase must be gradual. Speaking on Saturday at a consultation session on his policy address this October, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu also called for more ideas on how the city could attract talent, while community leaders questioned him on a range of issues, including housing, youth development and national education. A member of the audience asked Lee whether he had considered creating a “civilian passage” for businesses and students, who currently face difficulties crossing the border in both directions due to travel restrictions imposed to limit the spread of Covid-19. Another audience member said his colleagues in the finance industry found the travel rules were stifling business. “The financial industry has entered an ice age over the past two years, with the main reason being a barrier preventing exchanges of people, despite arrangements made on the part of Hong Kong and mainland governments,” he said. Lee responded by citing the 2,000 slots available by lottery each day to those wishing to cross the land border into the mainland. The quota was increased from 1,300 just days after Lee took office in July, although Hong Kong residents are still subject to quarantine in a mainland hotel for seven days, followed by three days of home surveillance. “Do we need to increase the number of the 2,000 quota especially for those who have special needs?” he said. “These are things that we have been proactively talking to the mainland authorities about.” But Lee said any revision would have to take into account the fact that Hong Kong and the mainland had adopted different standards in handling the pandemic, with the city putting more weight on a strategy that kept the economy strong. “So we have to make sure the exchanges would not bring additional risks to the mainland,” he said, adding that it had to be done “one step at a time”. The two-hour session was held at the Tsuen Wan Government Secondary School and attended by more than 100 guests from nine districts across the city. Lee took questions from the audience members and they were then split into groups, with 12 other top-ranking government secretaries exchanging views with them. More than 30 questions were put to Lee, but none were about democratic development or how he planned to engage with the opposition camp. He told a host from RTHK, the public broadcaster hosting the session, he was especially interested in residents’ suggestions on how to retain talent. Census figures released this month showed 113,200 residents left Hong Kong over 12 months, with the city battered by stringent quarantine restrictions. Lee said there was a need to “fight” for overseas talent, but the government must not neglect those already in the city. “That is why, as I have suggested before, that we need to diversify and make sure our school subjects are more practical,” he said. Proposal to let Hongkongers quarantine in city before crossing to mainland Lee added he would work to ensure young people could pursue a more diverse range of careers, citing the government’s plan to put more resources into cultural and sports development. He said he would show young people the strengths of the country, pointing to its space programme as an example, which he hoped residents could join. “Apart from national education, it’s also a lesson for national pride,” Lee said. On housing, the leader said he had already set up two task forces to speed up the process of identifying suitable land and building public flats, while he also promised to consider ways to improve the redevelopment of older private buildings. Ng Wai-kuen, the president of a homeowners association, praised the chief executive and his ministers for their performance at the session. “At least for the time being, their responses were not perfunctory,” Ng said. “We hope that they will deliver some results and they also hope that we can give them some time, so they can deliver their promises one by one … We have to give them some time to work.” Hong Kong, mainland China working together to reopen border: John Lee In a bid to bolster the economy, the government has shortened the seven-day hotel quarantine to three days under a new “3+4” quarantine arrangement , with the remaining four days spent under medical surveillance. While Lee did not touch on the prospect of further relaxing quarantine rules for overseas arrivals, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah on Saturday morning said room existed to do so provided Covid-19 infections decreased. Yau told a radio programme the city had a number of big events lined up, which would offer a chance to boost the vibrancy of the community and “tell the Hong Kong story”. Meanwhile, Dr Albert Au Ka-wing of the Centre for Health Protection said most imported Covid-19 infections were identified through polymerase chain reaction tests at the airport or during the first three days of hotel quarantine, as was the case before the rules were relaxed. “The new ‘3+4’ arrangement has only come on board for a short time. We need a longer period of time to collect relevant data to evaluate the policy,” Au said. “But so far, the current situation does not differ significantly compared with when seven days of mandatory hotel quarantine were in force.” Additional reporting by Harvey Kong and Nadia Lam