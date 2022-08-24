TVB has posted a narrowing of net losses by 21 per cent to HK$224 million in the first half of this year. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong broadcaster TVB’s net losses narrow by 21 per cent in first half of year owing to new e-commerce platform, growth in mainland China

  • TVB says it is confident about further improvements as city’s economy has continued to rebound amid eased Covid-19 rules
  • Revenue surged 46 per cent to HK$1.82 billion in first half of 2022, compared with HK$1.25 billion during same period last year

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 11:41pm, 24 Aug, 2022

