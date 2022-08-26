A blaze in June that sparked Hong Kong’s worst power outage in decades was likely to have been caused by a fluorescent light that caught fire inside a cable bridge, the electricity company involved has revealed. CLP Power on Friday disclosed details of its final report two months after the cable bridge fire in Yuen Long plunged about 175,000 households and businesses into darkness. “According to the investigation report, the most likely cause is that the fluorescent light inside the cable bridge caught fire first, then affected the communication cable underneath it,” the company’s managing director Chiang Tung-keung said. “The fire spread to the transmission cable … and across the bridge.” On June 21, a bridge along Kwong Yip Street in Yuen Long carrying three high-voltage cables caught fire and collapsed, leaving homes, hospitals, businesses and the railway network across the western New Territories without electricity. This included some populated districts such as Yuen Long, Tuen Mun and Tin Shui Wai. Hong Kong company to remove bridge, finish laying cables week after fire A fluorescent light causing a fire was “a rare occurrence”, but such structures could overheat due to factors such as deterioration, according to the report. The power company said in the report that foul play, a glitch in the protection system and the hot weather had been ruled out as causes. The fluorescent light was installed below a crossbeam within a section around four metres from the junction between the steel bridge and a concrete chamber on Kwong Yip Street. The tube ignited the nearest pilot cable below it, with the fire spreading to an adjacent pilot cable and power wires. The blaze then continued to spread from the end of Kwong Yip Street to Wang Lok Street. The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department said on Monday the report was being reviewed by independent experts to decide if the cause identified by CLP was accurate and if remedial measures introduced later were sufficient. CLP Power told authorities it had ramped up precautions at all its cable bridges after the incident, with the installation of additional fire protection and firefighting equipment. It will also replace all low-voltage electrical installations posing fire hazards, and carry out a risk assessment of vulnerable power transmission equipment. The power company earlier said it would allocate HK$20 million to offer HK$100 vouchers (US$13) to affected residents of Yuen Long, Tin Shui Wai and Tuen Mun next month as compensation.