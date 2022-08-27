Hundreds of Hongkongers queued to be the first to ride on the new generation Peak Trams when they reopened to the public on Saturday. Photo: Felix Wong
More than 100 Hongkongers queue for hours to ride new trams to Peak during railway reopening
- Railway enthusiast Choi Kai-yeung first person in line to ride new sixth-generation trams, after arriving at terminus at 7.30am on Saturday
- But tram fares for adults undergo 70 per cent price rise, now costing HK$88 for return ticket compared with old fee of HK$52
