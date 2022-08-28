An employee counts US$100 notes at the Hang Seng Bank headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Practice of selling Hong Kong dollar ‘could re-emerge next month’ if US further hikes interest rates: Paul Chan
- Finance chief also says selling of local currency amid US interest rate hikes does not mean a capital outflow
- He warns another rise looms with US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell asserting stance to raise rates in bid to drive down inflation
