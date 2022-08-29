Trailblazing Hong Kong banker Vincent Cheng Hoi-chuen, the city’s first Chinese resident to become the executive director of HSBC, has died at the age of 74. Remembered by his friends for his bright mind and ability to feel the pulse of the market, Cheng, who died on Sunday, also made history as the first Chinese chairman of the British bank’s Asia-Pacific arm in 2005. He was also the first local to move into Taipan House at 19 Middle Gap Road, a property previously reserved for foreign bankers, as the name suggests in Cantonese. Three years after serving as chairman, he was named an executive director at HSBC in 2008. He was also the first Chinese person to join the board, where he served until 2011. But behind Cheng’s success lies a challenging start. The home-grown banker suffered from a polio-induced disability at the age of six. While pursuing his master’s degree at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, he worked as a part-time dishwasher at a restaurant. After returning to Hong Kong in 1978, he took up an offer to work as an economist at HSBC. He made a modest monthly salary of HK$3,000 at the time, he told the Post during an interview in 2008. Three years later, in a separate interview with the Pos t before stepping down as executive director, Chen said: “I loved working at the bank. When I first started, there were separate towels with each of the officers’ names on them in the washroom. I felt so privileged!” He went on to become a chief economist in 1986, before serving as the vice-chairman and chief executive of Hang Seng Bank from 1998 until his appointment as the chairman of HSBC’s Asia-Pacific arm in 2005 and then the group’s executive director in 2008. He once said his appointment was all down to merit, and race had nothing to do with it. “Ethnicity has never been an issue. It has never occurred to me that this is a problem,” he told the Post in 1995. “I have never been treated differently. I am just a member of a team, all of whom have different backgrounds … There is no difference.” Cheng also entered the political arena as he was once an appointed member of both the Legislative Council and Executive Council during British colonial rule. He also served as a Hong Kong affairs adviser to China ahead of the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. He also served as a non-executive director or council member at a slew of companies and institutions over the years, including the MTR Corporation. Cheng became council chairman of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) in 2009, having previously completed a bachelor’s degree in economics at the institution in the 1970s. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Monday expressed sorrow over the passing of Cheng, describing him as an “esteemed banker”. “Over the years, he had been promoting the steady development of Hong Kong’s banking industry, commanding the high respect of the sector,” Lee said, adding that Cheng had also been very committed to serving the community and was dedicated to charitable causes. The university said it was profoundly saddened by the passing of Cheng and conveyed its deepest condolences to his family. 'Taipan' Cheng retires from HSBC's heights Professor Rocky Tuan, vice-chancellor of CUHK, said Cheng had committed much of his life to ensuring his alma mater was “at the forefront of excellence of higher education in Hong Kong” as an alumnus and later council chairman of CUHK, and that he had left an “enormous legacy” which was widely felt across the university today. “The entire CUHK community owes Cheng an enormous debt of gratitude for his service, his vision, and his dedication to our mission,” he said. Nightlife and entertainment magnate Allan Zeman, who was friends with Cheng for many years, remembered him as a “very, very bright” and caring person. “He was one of the early financial guys for Hong Kong. He always had a good theory on things and was very intelligent,” he said.