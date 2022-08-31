The government expects the latest phase of consumption vouchers to be another shot in the arm for consumer spending. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong retail sales rise 4.1 per cent in July, lifted by a labour market on the up

  • Sales for July totalled HK$28.3 billion, provisional figures released by Census and Statistics Department show
  • Government expects the latest phase of consumption vouchers to be another shot in the arm for consumer spending

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 6:17pm, 31 Aug, 2022

