The government expects the latest phase of consumption vouchers to be another shot in the arm for consumer spending. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong retail sales rise 4.1 per cent in July, lifted by a labour market on the up
- Sales for July totalled HK$28.3 billion, provisional figures released by Census and Statistics Department show
- Government expects the latest phase of consumption vouchers to be another shot in the arm for consumer spending
