Cathay’s new course with PolyU adds to the airline’s existing training programme in Adelaide, Australia. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Cathay Pacific seeks to hire 400 cadet pilots by end of 2023 as it signs 3-year training deal with university in Hong Kong
- Airline to hire 700 pilots in total by end of next year as part of effort to bring on 4,000 new employees
- Cathay and Polytechnic University agree to operate pilot training programme for three years after it was suspended for two due to Covid-19
