Hong Kong has one of the world’s toughest quarantine rules for overseas arrivals. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
exclusive | Coronavirus: more Hong Kong hotels set to pull out of quarantine scheme to capitalise on local market
- Source says hotel industry experiencing decline in occupancy rate after government earlier launched ‘3+4” travel scheme
- Hotels turn attention to local market, with hopes of capitalising on providing staycations during Christmas holiday season
