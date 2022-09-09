Hong Kong has one of the world’s toughest quarantine rules for overseas arrivals. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

exclusive | Coronavirus: more Hong Kong hotels set to pull out of quarantine scheme to capitalise on local market

  • Source says hotel industry experiencing decline in occupancy rate after government earlier launched ‘3+4” travel scheme
  • Hotels turn attention to local market, with hopes of capitalising on providing staycations during Christmas holiday season

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 6:12pm, 9 Sep, 2022

