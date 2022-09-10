Hong Kong’s population has fallen across almost all age groups since 2017, with the sharpest decline among those aged 20-24. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Losing them young: Hongkongers in their early 20s are biggest emigrating group in worrying trend for ageing society
- City’s population aged 20-24 shrinks as residents take advantage of easier emigration pathways offered by Canada and Britain
- Government must find ways to address concerns of young or risk seeing more leave, expert says
