Hong Kong sports minister confident Rugby Sevens, major snooker event will go ahead; city logs 9,787 new Covid-19 cases

  • Hong Kong Marathon may not take place in spite of organisers accepting an entry field of 25,000 runners, down from the 37,000 they previously wanted
  • Hong Kong Open badminton tournament was cancelled and the 2023 World Dragon Boat Racing Championships may move to Thailand

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 4:46pm, 10 Sep, 2022

Hong Kong’s sports minister is confident the Rugby Sevens will go ahead as planned in November. Photo: Sam Tsang
