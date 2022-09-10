Hong Kong’s sports minister is confident the Rugby Sevens will go ahead as planned in November. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong sports minister confident Rugby Sevens, major snooker event will go ahead; city logs 9,787 new Covid-19 cases
- Hong Kong Marathon may not take place in spite of organisers accepting an entry field of 25,000 runners, down from the 37,000 they previously wanted
- Hong Kong Open badminton tournament was cancelled and the 2023 World Dragon Boat Racing Championships may move to Thailand
