Children from as young as five will need to be vaccinated to go to restaurants and other places. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Explainer |
Hong Kong has extended its Covid-19 vaccine pass to children as young as 5. Here’s what parents need to know
- New scheme will come into force by end of the month in a first phase requiring younger residents to get at least one vaccine dose
- Range of criteria for those who have recovered from Covid-19, depending on their vaccination status and time since last jab
