Women holding top jobs in Hong Kong are getting paid less than men of the same rank. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Workplace disparity widens: women holding top jobs in Hong Kong paid nearly fifth less than men
- Women in managerial positions earned HK$9,800 less each month than men at the same level, data shows
- It is discrimination, experts say, although some women forgo promotion at work to care for family
