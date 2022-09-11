Women holding top jobs in Hong Kong are getting paid less than men of the same rank. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Women holding top jobs in Hong Kong are getting paid less than men of the same rank. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Workplace disparity widens: women holding top jobs in Hong Kong paid nearly fifth less than men

  • Women in managerial positions earned HK$9,800 less each month than men at the same level, data shows
  • It is discrimination, experts say, although some women forgo promotion at work to care for family

Nadia LamJess Ma
Nadia Lam and Jess Ma

Updated: 9:00am, 11 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Women holding top jobs in Hong Kong are getting paid less than men of the same rank. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Women holding top jobs in Hong Kong are getting paid less than men of the same rank. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE