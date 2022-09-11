Hong Kong can only fully reopen its borders if the city’s vaccination rate improves, the finance chief has said. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong can only fully reopen borders if city’s Covid-19 vaccination rate improves: Paul Chan

  • ‘It has been extremely challenging to strike a balance between curbing the pandemic and facilitating travel, while preserving the economy’, Chan says
  • Finance chief’s remarks came as the city experiences a recent surge in coronavirus infections

Sammy Heung
Updated: 3:44pm, 11 Sep, 2022

Hong Kong can only fully reopen its borders if the city’s vaccination rate improves, the finance chief has said. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
