A proposed ‘reverse quarantine’ scheme by Hong Kong authorities would not provide the ‘magic’ the city’s economy needs, observers say. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: ‘Reverse quarantine’ would give minimal boost, but is not the ‘magic’ Hong Kong’s economy needs, observers say
- Proposed arrangement ‘better than nothing’, but ‘won’t help much’, says Danny Lau of the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association
- Shenzhen’s daily quarantine quota for Hong Kong arrivals cut by half to 1,000, given resource squeeze amid worsening Covid-19 outbreak
A proposed ‘reverse quarantine’ scheme by Hong Kong authorities would not provide the ‘magic’ the city’s economy needs, observers say. Photo: Dickson Lee