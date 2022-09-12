A proposed ‘reverse quarantine’ scheme by Hong Kong authorities would not provide the ‘magic’ the city’s economy needs, observers say. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: ‘Reverse quarantine’ would give minimal boost, but is not the ‘magic’ Hong Kong’s economy needs, observers say

  • Proposed arrangement ‘better than nothing’, but ‘won’t help much’, says Danny Lau of the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association
  • Shenzhen’s daily quarantine quota for Hong Kong arrivals cut by half to 1,000, given resource squeeze amid worsening Covid-19 outbreak

Cannix Yau and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 9:29pm, 12 Sep, 2022

