Finance chief Paul Chan says Hong Kong’s IT development is on the right track. Photo: Sun Yeung
Finance chief Paul Chan says Hong Kong’s IT development is on the right track. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong will have plan for I&T ecosystem by December, finance chief vows, while admitting more talent needed

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan tells forum that blueprint will map out direction for I&T growth for next five to 10 years
  • But other panel members argue that luring professionals back will require scrapping quarantine travel curbs

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 6:53pm, 13 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Finance chief Paul Chan says Hong Kong’s IT development is on the right track. Photo: Sun Yeung
Finance chief Paul Chan says Hong Kong’s IT development is on the right track. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE