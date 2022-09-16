Bakery chain Crostini closed down its stores for good on Wednesday, citing the end of the government’s rent deferral scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong consumer watchdog gets complaints over more than HK$100,000 in Crostini vouchers, with bakery chain among latest closures amid rent woes

  • Customers left with invalid coupons as bakery chain folds, citing end of government’s rent-deferral scheme
  • Chain owner says he has chalked up HK$80 million in bank loans to cover staff wages

Harvey Kong

Updated: 1:38pm, 16 Sep, 2022

