Bakery chain Crostini closed down its stores for good on Wednesday, citing the end of the government’s rent deferral scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong consumer watchdog gets complaints over more than HK$100,000 in Crostini vouchers, with bakery chain among latest closures amid rent woes
- Customers left with invalid coupons as bakery chain folds, citing end of government’s rent-deferral scheme
- Chain owner says he has chalked up HK$80 million in bank loans to cover staff wages
