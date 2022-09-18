Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas steams into Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour. Photo: SCMP.
exclusive | Government’s ‘slow ahead’ speed blamed for cruise line’s possible abandonment of plans to resume service from Hong Kong
- Royal Caribbean expected to scupper plans to relaunch service from Hong Kong because it has taken too long to get government approval
- Hong Kong among the last markets not to have relaunched cruise services, Royal Caribbean spokeswoman says
