Hong Kong’s unemployment rate has further eased to 4.1 per cent, but the labour chief has warned that tightened financial conditions and the Covid-19 pandemic may continue to affect the job market. According to the provisional figures released by the Census and Statistics Department on Monday, the unemployment rate was down 0.2 percentage points for the June to August period, after reaching 4.3 per cent for the three months ending in July. The latest figure marked a fourth consecutive improvement in the city’s job market. The underemployment rate also dropped by 0.2 percentage points to 2 per cent in the June to August period, with the number of underemployed decreasing by 7,900 to 76,400. The number of unemployed shrank by 6,300 to 161,900 for the three months ending in August. Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said the job market had further improved after domestic economic activity saw a revival with the support of the latest round of consumption vouchers. He said he expected the trend to continue. But Sun added that tightened financial conditions and the Covid-19 pandemic could pose challenges. Hong Kong may record its second worst deficit at over HK$100 billion: Paul Chan “The development of the local epidemic may also have a bearing on economic activities and thus the labour market,” he said. Sun urged the public to work together with the government to improve the pandemic situation. The jobless rate for almost all major economic sectors saw a drop in both the unemployment and underemployment rates, more notably for the decoration, repair and maintenance for buildings industry and the arts, entertainment and recreation sector. Total employment rose by about 16,200 to 3,609,300 for the three months ending in August. Sun’s prediction about the labour market follows Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po’s remarks on Sunday when he forecast a budget deficit of more than HK$100 billion (US$12.7 billion) for the city’s current financial year. Chan attributed the predicted shortfall to the Covid-19 pandemic and a weak external economic environment, adding that the government’s financial reserves could continue to drop to around HK$800 million.