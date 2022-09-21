Visitors are at present given an amber code on the government’s risk exposure “Leave Home Safe” app after hotel quarantine.Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy
Tourists could need fewer Covid tests and have easier access to museums and theme parks in Hong Kong, but restaurants may still be off the menu

  • Government source says list of no-go places for visitors could be modified to allow trips to museums and amusement parks
  • Hotel quarantine in Hong Kong may be replaced with seven days of home surveillance as city looks to reopen to tourists

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 8:00am, 21 Sep, 2022

