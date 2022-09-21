Visitors are at present given an amber code on the government’s risk exposure “Leave Home Safe” app after hotel quarantine.Photo: Sam Tsang
Tourists could need fewer Covid tests and have easier access to museums and theme parks in Hong Kong, but restaurants may still be off the menu
- Government source says list of no-go places for visitors could be modified to allow trips to museums and amusement parks
- Hotel quarantine in Hong Kong may be replaced with seven days of home surveillance as city looks to reopen to tourists
